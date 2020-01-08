Garda car rammed after attempted robbery at Baxter's Centra, Mohill

Gardai are currently searching for a number of males who absconded from a vehicle involved in an attempted robbery at Baxter's Centra, Mohill early this morning.

Gardai and Emergency Services are currently dealing with the incident. It is understood an attempted robbery occured at the premises which includes Baxter's Centra and Mohill Post Office and includes an indoor atm after 4am this morning, Wednesday, January 8, 2020.

The jeep which rammed the Garda Car at Baxter's Mohill this morning

According to the owner of Centra, Gene Baxter Gardai happened upon two vehicles, a number of men and a hand trolley in the car park attached to Centra at approx 4am this morning. The men rammed the Garda car with a Land Rover silver jeep, which is understood to have been stolen from Drumlish, Co Longford.

The men made off in another car but crashed out the Lough Rynn road. The Garda helicopter was deployed and caught one man, the others fled through the fields and Gardai are still searching for them.

The Rynn road is closed and Fire Services are attending the car crash.

Leitrim Fire Services attending the crash out the Lough Rynn road

Centra and Mohill Post Office are open as usual today, but part of the car park is cordoned off. Garda Forensics are on site to photograph and examine the smashed jeep and the trolley left behind.

Gene Baxter said "I think they were coming for thr ATM." He added they were "very lucky there was no damage to the building or they didn't gain access."

Leitrim Observer Reporter Fiona Heavey speaking to Gene Baxter

He paid tribute to the Gardai who came on the scene. He said it is not known yet where the perpetrators came from. Gardai have examined CCTV footage from the business.

He explained this is the second time an attempted robbery was foiled by gardai at his business.

Gardai are appealing for any information from the public if they noticed anything unfamiliar of males acting supicious to call Mohill Garda Station on (071) 9631002 or Carrick-on-Shannon garda Sation on (071) 9631002.