Seamus O'Rourke lines out with the best in TRAD

“There’s a child belonging to me wandering around out there for seventy years and I never met him. I’ve a trip left in me… Get me leg!”

Mark Daoherty’s award-winning Trad tells the hilarious story of 100-year-old Thomas… and his father. Together they set out to discover the son they never knew he had.



Featuring live traditional Irish music, and directed by renowned actor Aaron Monaghan, Trad is a side-splitting, heartwarming saga that marks the return of Livin’ Dred Theatre Company.

Seamus O'Rourke stars alongside Gus McDonagh and Clare Barrett.



Trad is a side-splitting, heart warming saga that scooped rave reviews from the likes of The Guardian heralding it as “profoundly moving and memorable” and British Theatre Guide calling it “thoughtful, charming and polished.”

The show will tour nationwide hitting The Ramour Theatre, Virginia on January 16, The Backstage Theatre, Longford on January 18, Roscommon Arts Centre on January 22 and Hawkswell Theatre, Sligo on January 29.

Tickets for Trad are selling fast with such an outstanding line up. This could be the theatre show of 2020, so you don't want to miss out.



Bookings at each centre or on www.livindred.ie