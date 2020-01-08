Cross border information event in Mohill on Wednesday evening

A stakeholder information event, to help inform the content of the new cross-border EU PEACE PLUS Programme (2021-2027), will take place in the Lough Rynn Castle Estate, Mohill today, Wednesday, 8 January from 6pm-8pm.

The purpose of the event is to let people know about the possible funding sectors for the new programme and give them an opportunity to help shape its future content. Currently Leitrim County Council is in receipt of approximately €1.8 million worth of funding under the PEACE IV Programme.

PEACE PLUS will replace the previous PEACE and INTERREG Programmes which (for over 20 years) have provided approximately €3.4 billion in EU funding to tens of thousands of projects, on both sides of the border.

It is anticipated that the value of the PEACE PLUS Programme will be similar to the total of the current two programmes, PEACE IV (€270m) and INTERREG VA (€283m) and is likely to be in excess of €600m.

The new programme has been written into the post-2020 EU regulations for the next programming period and is supported by both the UK and Irish Governments.

As with the previous programmes, PEACE PLUS will also have a strong results focus with successful applicants expected to deliver upon its overall outputs and objectives.

The programme’s area will include all of Northern Ireland and the six Border Counties of Ireland - Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Louth, Monaghan and Sligo - but has flexibility to also include organisations based outside this area; as long as they are making a contribution to the objectives of the programme and benefit the citizens living within the eligible region.

Interested parties are encouraged to attend. A full listing of all the events, as well as information on how to respond to the new PEACE PLUS Programme, is available at www.seupb.eu/ peaceplus