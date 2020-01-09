Status Yellow rainfall warning issued for counties Sligo, Donegal, Galway and Mayo for Friday evening

Leitrim probably should be included as well as we've yet to see rain respecting county boundaries

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow rainfall warning for Counties Donegal, Sligo, Galway and Mayo for Friday afternoon, January 10 and into Saturday, January 11.

Bafflingly, despite the fact that North Leitrim also lies in the path of the same weather system, Met Éireann has not included the county in this alert.

The warning focuses on heavy rain with accumulations of 40-50mm over the period with localised flooding. At the coast, high seas and strong to gale force southerly winds will combine to give a risk of coastal flooding.

The warning is valid from 3pm on Friday, January 10 to 3pm on January 11.