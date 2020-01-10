Winnie celebrates her 101st birthday

Congratulations to Winifred Alice Hand (née McCann), originally of Gurteennaguinnell, Glencar, Co. Leitrim, and now residing in Milltownpass, Co. Westmeath, who celebrated her 101st Birthday with close family, friends and neighbours on Tuesday, January 7, 2020.

Winifred is pictured with her Birthday Cake and a silver medal from President Michael D. Higgins.