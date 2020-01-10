Special occasion
Winnie celebrates her 101st birthday
Glencar native now living in Westmeath
Winnie at her 101st birthday celebration.
Congratulations to Winifred Alice Hand (née McCann), originally of Gurteennaguinnell, Glencar, Co. Leitrim, and now residing in Milltownpass, Co. Westmeath, who celebrated her 101st Birthday with close family, friends and neighbours on Tuesday, January 7, 2020.
Winifred is pictured with her Birthday Cake and a silver medal from President Michael D. Higgins.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on