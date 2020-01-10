Snow is on the mountains - be careful if you decide to take a hike

It is bitterly cold out there and incase you missed it snow is here, look up to the mountains.

The views are stunning and the photos are really insta perfect, but the advise is to be prepared if you are planning a hike.

Make sure you have proper walking boots on, plenty of layers and food and drink. Let someone know where you are going and bring a phone to contact incase you get into trouble.

Marble Arch Caves Geopark have issued this warning about those thinking of climbing Cuilcagh.

