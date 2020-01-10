Friday, January 10, 2020

Status Yellow rain warning for Leitrim, Roscommon, Donegal, Sligo, Galway and Mayo this evening

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

WEATHER WARNING: Status Yellow Warning in place for parts of Ireland for Friday and Saturday

WEATHER WARNING: Status Yellow Warning in place for parts of Ireland for Friday and Saturday

Met Éireann has updated its previous Status Yellow rainfall warning to include all counties in Connacht and Donegal.

Heavy rain with accumulations of 40-50mm is expected from 3pm today, Friday, January 10 to 3pm on Saturday, January 11.

There is a risk of localised flooding as a result and motorists are advised to slow down.