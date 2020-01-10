Friday, January 10, 2020
Status Yellow rain warning for Leitrim, Roscommon, Donegal, Sligo, Galway and Mayo this evening
WEATHER WARNING: Status Yellow Warning in place for parts of Ireland for Friday and Saturday
Met Éireann has updated its previous Status Yellow rainfall warning to include all counties in Connacht and Donegal.
Heavy rain with accumulations of 40-50mm is expected from 3pm today, Friday, January 10 to 3pm on Saturday, January 11.
There is a risk of localised flooding as a result and motorists are advised to slow down.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on