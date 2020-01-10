Trio charged over Longford feud row given High Court bail

Three men charged in connection to a violent disorder incident in Longford town in the lead up to Christmas have been granted High Court bail.

Johnny Nevin (23) Richmond House, 12 Legion Terrace, Townspark, Longford, Martin Nevin (59), 67 Farnagh, Longford and William Nevin (32) Grian Ard, Ardnacassa Avenue, Longford were granted bail at a sitting of Dublin High Court yesterday (Thursday).

The trio were among a group of 11 men charged following an alleged violent row on Longford Main Street on December 16 2019.

All three were given bail subject to a number of conditions, including staying away from Ballymahon Street, Main Street and Longford Shopping Centre.

They were also ordered to obey a curfew from 8pm to 7am and to sign on daily at Longford Garda Station.

It comes after six other men charged in connection to the same incident were denied bail at Harristown District Court last Friday.

Two other men aligned to the same family of the three men who received High Court bail yesterday were due to appear in Harristown District Court today.