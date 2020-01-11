Deaths in the Leitrim area - Saturday, January 11

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

John Kelly - Dromahair, Co Leitrim



John Kelly, Flaughanagh, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim, on Friday, January 10th 2020, peacefully, at home, surrounded by his loving family. Dearly loved husband of Ann and devoted father of Jennifer, Adrian, Martin and Alan. Sadly missed by his brothers Michael-Patrick and Jim, sister Mary, grandchildren Leah, Ellen, Amy, Hannah, Hayden and Jamie, son-in-law Andy, daughters-in-law Aishling, Tracey and Sanja, brothers-in-law Gerard and Joe, sisters-in-law Teresa, Maura and Mary, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. R.I.P.

Reposing at his home on Saturday from 4pm to 9pm and on Sunday from 3pm until 7pm. House strictly private thereafter. Removal on Monday to St. Mary’s Church, Killenummery, for funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Carrowcrin Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Irish Motor Neuron Disease Association.

Anne Tiernan - Strokestown, Co Roscommon

Anne Tiernan (née Coen), Clooneen, Strokestown, Co Roscommon, on Thursday, January 9th, peacefully after a short illness at UCHG. Beloved wife of Paddy and much loved mother of Eamon, Enda, Niall, Padraig and Annemarie. She will be sadly missed by her loving husband and family, son-in-law Andrew, daughters-in-law Doireann & Aileen, grandchildren, sister Birdie (Hayden, Roscommon), brother Paddy (Cork), nephew, nieces, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at McHugh's Funeral Home, Strokestown, on Saturday, January 11th, from 5pm followed by Removal at 7pm to the Sacred Heart Church, Kilglass, to arrive at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in Kilglass Cemetery.

Sean Dolan - Cliffoney, Co Sligo / Ballyshannon, Co Donegal

Sean Dolan, Creevymore, Cliffoney, Co Sligo and formerly of The Knather, Ballyshannon, Co Donegal on Friday, January 10th, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Sadly missed by his loving wife, Helen, sons, John, Noel, Michael and Adrian, daughters, Susan Leydon, Catherine Harrison and Evelyn Blanc, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, his brothers Martin and Eugene, his sister Anna, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the home of his daughter Susan and son-in-law Pat Leydon, Mullaghmore Road, Cliffoney F91 P2H7 on Saturday from 4pm until 8pm and on Sunday from 2pm until 7pm. Removal on Monday to arrive at St. Molaise’s Church, Cliffoney for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Ahamlish Cemetery. House private at all other times. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Irish Heart Foundation c/o McGloin Undertakers.

Emily Cornwall - Glencar, Co Leitrim

Emily Cornwall (nee Lyttle), Shancurragh, Glencar, Co Leitrim, suddenly, at her home. Deeply regretted by her husband Archie, cousins, relatives, friends and neighbours. Funeral service in the Chapel of Ease, Lurganboy on Saturday at 1pm with burial afterwards in Drumlease Parish Church of Ireland graveyard Dromahair.

May they all rest in peace.