Status Orange wind alert issued for Leitrim

Met Éireann has issued Status Orange wind warnings ahead of the arrival of Storm Brendan on Monday which includes County Leritrim.

The alert is set to come into effect from early Monday morning.

The storm is forecast to make its way across Ireland from 7am on Monday morning.

Met Éireann issued an Orange weather wind alert for Leitrim, Donegal, Galway, Mayo and Sligo until midnight and for counties Wexford, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Waterford until 3 o'clock.

It says winds will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80 kilometres per hour, with gusts of 110 to 130 kilometres per hour.