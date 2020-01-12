Two men hospitalised after one saves the other from canal in Leitrim

Two men have been hospitalised following an incident at Lock 16 outside Leitrim Village

www.leitrimobserver.ie understands that one man went into the canal and another fisherman jumped in to save him.

An ambulance and units of the fire brigade attended.

The two were then taken to hospital.

