UPDATE: Entire country on Status Orange weather alert as #StormBrendan approaches

A Status Orange weather alert is in place for the entire country this morning as Storm Brendan approaches.

No Status Red alerts are in place for any county at the moment but a Red alert has been issued for marine traffic off the coast.

As Storm Brendan tracks to the northwest of Ireland, southerly winds will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80 km/h with gusts generally up to 130 km/h, higher in exposed areas.

Met Éireann is warning there is a significant risk of coastal flooding due to the combination of high spring tides and storm surge.

The warning remains in place until 9pm this evening, Monday, January 13.