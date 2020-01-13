Deadline extended for returned emigrants to Leitrim to join entrepreneurs programme

The closing date has been extended for returned emigrants to apply for the highly-successful Back for Business programme which will support them start or develop businesses in Ireland.

The closing date, which was to be January 7, has been extended for two weeks to January 22 to allow people who might have heard about the programme while home for Christmas to prepare their applications.

Applications now close on January 22, 2020.

This is the third year of Back for Business, which is funded by the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade. The initiative was established to support entrepreneurial activity among returned emigrants who have lived abroad for at least a year and have returned in the last three years. Those planning to return in the near future will also be considered.

The 2020 programme will run from January to July 2020. There is no charge for those selected to participate. Those interested in learning more can download a brochure and register their interest in receiving an application form from www.backforbusiness.com

Last year, the 38 participants on the second year of the programme reported positive results. Launching the call for applicants, Minister of State for Diaspora and International Development, Ciarán Cannon T.D. said: “Global Irish – Ireland’s Diaspora Policy, supports the successful return to Ireland of our Diaspora. Back for Business is a practical measure to implement this commitment. This programme can make a real difference to returned and returning emigrants, who want to establish new businesses in Ireland. The successful delivery of this programme will enable these entrepreneurs to build new businesses and contribute to our economy and society.”

Back for Business has been designed and is being implemented by Fitzsimons Consulting, specialists in areas related to entrepreneurship and growth.