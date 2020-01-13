Leitrim designers showcase at Ireland’s Creative Expo in the RDS, Dublin

Showcase - Ireland’s Creative Expo® returns to the RDS, Dublin from Sunday, January 19 to Wednesday, January 22. Now in its 44th year, Showcase is one of Ireland’s largest international trade fairs.

Buying teams from over 2,760 retail businesses from across the world will travel to the RDS to discover unique, authentic, contemporary products designed and made in Ireland. Over 400 creative brands, of which more than 50 are debuting at Showcase this year, will be presenting their new 2020 collections across fashion, jewellery, and home & giftware.

Four businesses from Leitrim will be hoping for international success at the expo. Giolla Liddy from Artwood, Drumshanbo, Carol McLoughlin Calligraphy from Carrick-on-Shannon, Roy Humphreys Woodturner from Mohill and new to Showcase for 2020 is Cianán Redmond from Soap Studio in Fenagh.

Showcase is a landmark event for Ireland’s design and craft sector each year. Orders generated over the four days of the 2019 show were €25.1M (+4.6%), equating to an annualised sales level of €159.2M (+4.4%) and another strong year is expected for 2020.

Showcase 2020 will have a number of exciting features, including the launch of Só, a new inspirational short film to create awareness and appreciation of Irish-made textiles, accessories and apparel.

Showcase 2020 runs from Sunday, 19th to Wednesday, 22nd January 2020 and is for trade attendance only. For further details on the event or to pre-register to attend, please visit www.showcaseireland.com.