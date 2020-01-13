UPDATED: Over 1500 homes without power as a result of #Storm Brendan
Over 1500 homes are without power this afternoon, Monday, January 13, as a result of #StormBrendan.
Homes in Drumshanbo and Tullaghan have been without power for a number of hours and at lunchtime a dozen properties in Manorhamilton were left without power. A further 1300 homes in the wider Drumshanbo/Arigna area lost power at 3pm.
Crews are working to reconnect power but no restoration time is available at the present time because of the stormy conditions.
