5.30pm UPDATE: Nearly 2,200 homes without power across the Leitrim area following #StormBrendan

Over 2,200 homes and businesses across the wider Leitrim area are currently without power this evening as a result of #StormBrendan.

Homes in Arigna, Drumshanbo, Rooskey and Manorhamilton have been without power for a number of hours but 540 homes in the wider Dowra area and 85 homes in Drumkeerin area are now also without power.

With the exception of 22 homes in the Rooskey area where power is expected to be restored by 10pm tonight, Monday, January 13, there is no estimate of when services will be restored.

ESB Networks says that crews are working to restore power to all affected areas as soon as possible.