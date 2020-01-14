Sleet and heavy rain on the way for Leitrim, Roscommon, Sligo and Cavan for January 14, 2020

Cold, with a risk of a slight frost in the early morning. Bright spells at first, with scattered showers, but cloudy conditions, with rain, will extend from the Atlantic during the morning, with a risk of sleet and hill snow. Clearer conditions, with scattered showers, will extend from the west during the afternoon. Maximum temperatures 3 to 7 Celsius. Winds mostly light to moderate southerly in the morning, but fresh in coastal areas, later veering westerly and becoming strong along the coast.

TONIGHT

Cold overnight, with clear spells and scattered showers, some possibly of hail, with a risk of thunder near Atlantic coasts. Minimum temperatures 1 tor 3 Celsius, with a risk of a slight ground frost. Windy, with fresh to strong southwesterly winds.