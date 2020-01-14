Traffic delays into Carrick-on-Shannon this morning

Motorists are experiencing traffic delays of up to 30 minutes on the approach into Carrick-on-Shannon this morning.

Road works on the main R280 means traffic from Ballinamore and the Manorhamilton roads are being held up with traffic lights. Commuters this morning saw a wait of up to 30 minutes added to their daily trip into the county town.

Motorists travelling on the Manorhamilton road R280 and the Ballinamore road R209/ 208 should be prepared for delays until the road works are completed.