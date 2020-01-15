Cold day ahead in Leitrim

Any early frost will clear this morning to leave a cold and blustery day with sunny spells and showers. The showers will be most frequent in Connacht, Ulster and West Munster with some hail and thunder there. Maximum temperatures will range 5 to 8 degrees with fresh to strong southwest winds reaching gale force along northwestern and northern coasts.

A cold start is expected to night with clear spells and a few showers. However, southerly winds will increase strong and gusty overnight and outbreaks of rain and drizzle will spread northwards over the country.

Minimum temperatures of 1 to 4 degrees occurring early in the night but rising to between 7 and 9 degrees by dawn on Thursday.

