Leitrim man makes an impressive mark on Kerry

Emmet Farrell from Dromahair has made his mark on Kerry after designing, cutting and painting the impressive new Kerry College stone sign at the entracne to the campus.



Emmett is employed by the OPW National Monuments and is currently undertaking an apprenticeship in stonecutting, lettercutting and masonry.

Instructor and well known stone cutter Tom Little with Emmet Farrell before the completed sign was handed over



Emmet is one of just nine stone apprentices in Ireland. It’s a four year apprenticeship that the off site college phases in Kerry college and the Monavalley campus.

The beautiful Kerry College sign was designed and drawn free hand then carved, in-laid with gold leaf and painted after cutting to suit the script carved by the talented Emmet.



Emmet’s instructor is Tom Little a letter cutter designer and accomplished stonecutter, carver and mason.

Emmet told the paper Mr Little gave him “the guidance needed to successfully complete the sign and major adjustments that make all the difference to a beautiful cut script.”



We expect to see Emmet making his stamp in a variety of places around the country in the years to come with his stone masonry.

