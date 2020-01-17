New book launch: Bedtime Stories for Mothers and Others

Mother of three children, Faye Hayden will launch her first book 'Bedtime Stories for Mothers and Others' Volume One in The Reading Room, Carrick-on-Shannon this Saturday, January 18 at 2pm.

The self published book was released into the unknown last November but this is the official launch of the title which focuses on “the ten year challenge.”

Faye's book will be introduced by local Arts Advocate, Mary Blake and Faye will be discussing this book and also her upcoming children's book which will be launched in March in aid of local charity Join Our Boys Trust, supporting three brothers with Duschenne Muscular Dystrophy.





Faye's debut book however is not a children's book, it is a collection of short chapters humorously chronicling her own ten year challenge, including her young son's diagnosis with Autism and ADHD and the way it has impacted the lives of her family.

Always looking for light when facing the darkest of days, Faye uses humour to tell the tale of the ups and downs of her own life, and hopes we can all connect with her story as we navigate our own bumpy seas of this crazy little thing called life.

Faye moved from Wales to Leitrim in 2002 to work for MBNA and after meeting her husband Mick, settled in Annaduff and had three children and a menagerie of animals.



After redundancy from MBNA Faye worked for Foroige and a local charity supporting people in Leitrim and Sligo. Faye gave up that job in February 2019 to become a full time carer to her son Patrick. She started writing to keep her mental health in check and to sort out the jumble of emotions she felt about life as a parent of a child with special needs.

A few scribbles quickly became 40,000 words and so she began her blog and this book which was published last year.

In addition to her upcoming children's book, Faye is also working on Volume 2 of 'Bedtime Stories for Mothers and Others.'

Faye is an advocate for people with disabilities and runs three youth and social clubs locally for people with autism and other special needs.



Faye hopes her book will make you laugh, make you cry, but also make you think about what support you can offer to people in your community, whose lives and needs are different.

Bedtime Stories for Mothers and Others is currently on sale locally in Carrick-on-Shannon in The Reading Room, Mulveys House of Gifts and in Knickety Knack in Dromod.



It can also be purchased in Liber Books in Sligo or for worldwide delivery on Amazon. You can find our more information about Faye on www.fayehayden.life

