Leitrim schools colour the walls of Solas Art Gallery

This Saturday, January 18 sees the opening of the 13th Junior Exhibition at Solas Art Gallery, Ballinamore.



Each year at this time of year, an eclectic riot of colour and texture ascends the walls and plinths of Ballinamore’s Community Gallery produced by children from 37 primary schools and seven post primary schools within the locality and surrounding areas of Leitrim.



Individual entries of any art genre (A4 size) are also welcome.

Up to 300 works of all genres and from all age groups up to Leaving Certificate will no doubt include work of some future artists from the county.



Art nurtures and promotes the best in society and this will be a great opportunity to see the produce of our youth.

The show will be opened at 3pm on Saturday by the principal of Scoil Chlann Naofa, Ballinamore, Caitríona McManus.

For families who have not been to an exhibition before this will be a great event to introduce art to young children.

This exhibition runs until February 15, so if you can't attend the launch make sure you drop in for a look over the next few weeks.



For more details on opening hours and information on the gallery, call (071) 9644210 or visit www.solasart.ie

