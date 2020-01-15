Ireland West Airport welcomes announcement of airline partner Flybes continued operations as normal

Ireland West Airport welcomes the announcement yesterday that Flybe, Europe’s largest regional airline, will continue to operate as normal and their flights to Birmingham, Edinburgh and Manchester will continue to operate as scheduled in 2020.

Flybe remains committed to providing exceptional air connectivity for the UK and Irish regions with the full support of its shareholders.

Flybe have been a valued airline partner of Ireland West Airport since 2011 and provide over 100,000 annual seats to and from the UK every year.

Regional air connectivity provided by Flybe is a critical enabler for the economies of the West and North West of Ireland and yesterdays announcement ensures that regional connections will not only continue but flourish in the years to come. We look forward to continuing to work with and develop our network of services with the Flybe and Virgin Connect teams in 2020 and beyond.

Flights from Ireland West Airport to Birmingham, Edinburgh and Manchester for winter and summer 2020 are bookable on www.flybe.com