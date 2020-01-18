Council to write to HSE for update on St Patrick’s Hospital in Leitrim

Leitrim County Council is to write to the HSE to determine what the current situation is regarding St Patrick's Community Hospital in Carrick-on-Shannon.

Last Monday's meeting of Carrick-on-Shannon Municipal District heard queries about the future of the current hospital, plans for a new hospital, and the status of the finance that was previously ring-fenced for a new hospital.

Cllr Enda Stenson asked if the funding that was previously announced for the building of a new hospital or the refurbishment of the existing hospital was still in place.

He asked if the HSE had lodged any plans with the local authority for future development or if such a project was discussed with the Council's planners or Chief Executive.

“Has the HSE lost sight of this?” Cllr Stenson asked.

He described St Patrick's Hospital as an exceptionally good institution for elderly care and said there was no better place than it.

However, he said there doesn't seem to be any will from the HSE or any sense that this is a priority.

“It's a pity and it's disappointing that we are here again and nothing has been done,” he commented.

Cllr Des Guckian said that more and more there will be an increase in the number of elderly people who will need care at a reasonable rate and he raised the issue of the proposed private nursing home being planned for the town.

Cllr Stenson replied that the plans for the private nursing home are still there and those behind it are still working on it.

He questioned if the HSE were in some way “piggy backing” on the plans of the private nursing home.

Cllr Sean McGowan said the number of beds in St Patrick's had dropped a bit but he put that down to the facility in Ballinamore opening. He said the public and private facilities being merged was something that could be discussed.

It was proposed the Council would write to the HSE for an update on the situation.