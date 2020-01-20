Fish stock on Lough Allen to be assessed this week

A fish stock assessment will take place on Lough Allen by Inland Fisheries Ireland this week.

Waterways Ireland has been advised by IFI that they will be placing fisheries survey nets on Lough Allen from Tuesday, January 21 to Wednesday, January 23.The nets will be in the water during day time and night-time and will be marked with buoys.

Fish stock assessment is one of the key activities required by the Water Framework Directive. Inland Fisheries Ireland is developing new ecological classification systems for rivers, lakes and transitional waters (estuaries) using fish as indicators of water quality.

Electric fishing and many forms of netting (gill netting, fyke netting, seine netting and beam trawl) are the principal survey methods being used to monitor fish for the Water Framework Directive. Hydroacoustics (echosounding) is also being developed for surveying fish in lakes and deep rivers.

Lough Allen is a mixed fishery; it is noted for its pike fishing and holds trout and other species.

