No improvement in Sligo Leitrim inpatient mental health facility care plans

A Sligo-Leitrim mental health facility has been found to be consistently non-compliant with individual care plans over the last three years.

The patient unit in Ballytivnan in Co. Sligo was named by the Mental Health Commission, in a recent report which collated standards at centres nationwide between 2016 and 2018. The Individual Care Planning 2016-2018 in Review report gives an overview of compliance with the regulatory requirements relating to individual care planning, and identifies trends in high performance and persistent non-compliance. The report is based on a review of analysed evidence from inspection findings, and a literature review.

Sligo/Leitrim Mental Health In-patient Unit is a 32-bed unit, on the outskirts of Sligo. The building dates from the 1930s, but plans are progressing for the development of a new acute unit on the campus of Sligo University Hospital with an opening target date of the first quarter 2021.

Care plans were introduced in 2012 to allow, where possible, input from residents about their cases and goals. People’s right to being involved in their own individual care plan is one of the fundamental standards of mental health care and has been proven to lead to better outcomes.

The Sligo-Leitrim facility is one of six centres that showed no improvement in the latest assessment.

The Chief Executive of the Mental Health Commission, John Farrelly, said “While the report highlights the majority of approved centres are engaged in individual care planning, it is also clear that care planning is still commonly regarded by some service providers in Ireland as a bureaucratic tick box exercise and administratively burdensome process.”

