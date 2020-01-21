UPDATED: Here's the updated list on who's seeking election in the Sligo/Leitrim electoral area
The updated list of candidates
Canvassing is well under way this week so here is the latest list of confirmed candidates for Sligo/Leitrim in the General Election 2020 (in no particular order):
Cllr Gino O’Boyle (People Before Profit Alliance)
Bláithin Gallagher (Green Party)
Senator Frank Feighan (Fine Gael)
Cllr Thomas Walsh (Fine Gael)
Deputy Eamon Scanlon (Fianna Fáil)
Deputy Marc McSharry (Fianna Fáil)
Shane Ellis (Fianna Fáil)
Deputy Martin Kenny (Sinn Féin)
Nessa Cosgrove (Labour Party)
Ann McCloskey (Aontú), Oisin O’Dwyer (Renua)
Paul McWeeney (National Party)
Cllr Declan Bree (Independent/Independents 4 Change)
John Perry (Independent)
Marian Harkin (Independent)
James Conway (Independent)
Bernie O’Hara (Independent)
Sean Wynne (Independent)
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on