Deaths in Leitrim, Wednesday January 22, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Brendan Gormley, Ceann na Bó House, Fohera Lane, Ballinamore, Leitrim

Peacefully at the North West Hospice, Sligo. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Rosario, his beloved family Niall, Aaron (Drogheda) and Sinéad, daughters-in-law Breege (McGovern) & Fiona (Butterly), his dear grandchildren Mya, Romy, Grace, Darragh & Meabh, his sisters Mary (Cavan), Rose Murphy (Carrick-on-Shannon), Agnes Duncan (Kilcock), Margaret Walpole (Mohill), brothers Joe (Cavan), Noel (Dublin) & Donal (Drumree, Co. Meath), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Smith’s Funeral Home, High St., Ballinamore (N41 TD62) on Wednesday, 22nd Jan., from 5pm, concluding with prayers at 8pm. House private at all times please. Funeral Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Ballinamore on Thursday at 12 noon followed by burial in Oughteragh Cemetery, Ballinamore. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the North West Hospice, c/o Smiths Funeral Directors, Ballinamore.



Michael Ward, Kingsland, Boyle, Roscommon

Michael (Mickie) Ward, Kingsland, Boyle and Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle. Peacefully, at North West Hospice, Sligo. Deeply regretted by his nephews Jimmy, John and Paul Forde, niece Marie Tahaney, cousins, relatives, friends and neighbours. Reposing at Mahon's Funeral Home, Boyle, Friday January 24th, from 4.30pm until 7pm, arriving at Breedogue Church at 7.30pm. Mass of Christian burial on Saturday at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to Killaraght Old Cemetery.

Desmond (Des) O'Hara,Kinard & Ballysundriven, Elphin, Roscommon

Desmond (Des) O'Hara, Fulham, London, U.K and formerly of Kinard & Ballysundriven, Elphin, Co Roscommon. Died peacefully in London after a short illness on the 8th Jan 2020. Pre-deceased by his sister Frances (USA), Deeply regretted by his brothers John (Elphin), Vincent (Swinford), sister Rita (Dublin), nieces, nephews and extended family and friends Requiem Mass on Saturday 25th January in St Patrick's Church, Elphin, at 12 noon with burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Pat McBrien, Drumcask, Swanlinbar, Cavan

Peacefully, at Saint Colmcille's Nursing Home,Kells, Co Meath. His remains will repose at Finnegan's Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Cavan (Eircode H12 RF78) on Wednesday from 5pm to 7pm and will arrive at Saint Mary's Church, Swanlinbar, via Church Road, at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am, with burial in Killaduff Cemetery.

Eileen Brady (née Galligan) Portaliffe, Killeshandra, Cavan



The death has occurred of Eileen BRADY, Portaliffe, Killeshandra, County Cavan, 21st January 2020, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital, surrounded by her family. Eileen, predeceased by her husband John, grandson Cathal, great-granddaughter Lucy and son-in-law Neil (Phair). Very deeply regretted by her children, John, Pat, Rosario, Cecilia, Rita (Phair), Peter, Bernard, Gina (Casey), daughters-in-law Noreen, Mary and Grace, son-in-law Tom, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home in Portaliffe (H12 Y383) on Wednesday 22nd Jan from 1pm to 9pm until Removal on Thursday morning to St. Brigid's Church, Killeshandra for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

