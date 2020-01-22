Over €11.5m for local and regional roads in Leitrim

A total of €11,564,578 million in funding has been allocated from the Department of Transport to assist the repair of regional and local roads in County Leitrim.

This is an increase of over €1.2 million on last year's figure when €10.3m was allocated.

The majority of the funding breaks down as follows:

Restoration improvement - € 5,478,500;

Restoration maintenance - €973,000;

Supplementary restoration maintenance - €602,000;

Discretionary grant - €1,818,500;

Bridge rehabilitation - €501,000;

Specific improvements - €649,040;

Community Involvement Scheme - €641,500;

Drainage Works - €455,338.

The total allocation under the specific improvement grants will see €385,000 for Hartley Bridge; €20,000 for Killavoggy bridge and €244,00 for Gorteendarragh, Kinlough.

Other notable allocations include €100,000 for Battle Bridge road at Leitrim Village and €50,000 each for Annaghgerry Bridge, Drumkeerin; Drumdarkin Bridge; Drumloughran School Bridge; Annaghveagh Bridge, Tooman and Kilkbracken Bridge while Millpark Bridge is to receive €60,000.

€375,000 under safety improvement works on local roads will go towards works at a number of notable junctions with €70,000 for the R202 Dromod approach to Mohill and €50,000 along the R201 between Cloone and Aughavas.

The full list is as follows: