Go Red and support the women of Leitrim this February

The Irish Heart Foundation has launched its Go Red for Women campaign, in support of women in Leitrim and across Ireland – one-quarter of whom will die from cardiovascular disease.

The campaign was launched by two women who live with heart conditions and are ambassadors for the campaign – Karen Ward from Carrickmacross, Co. Monaghan, and Lizzy Honan from Dublin – and Today FM radio presenter Ed Smith, who suffered a heart attack last year.

Cardiovascular disease is one of the leading causes of death in Ireland; women are almost six times more likely to die from cardiovascular disease than breast cancer. However, 80% of premature death from cardiovascular disease is preventable. By Going Red for Women, you can support the Irish Heart Foundation’s work in communities across Ireland, raising awareness of and helping to prevent deaths from cardiovascular disease.

Karen Ward from Carrickmacross, Co. Monaghan had open-heart surgery last November because of a congenital heart condition. She spoke at the launch about her experience of living with a visible scar: “It is very visible; I don’t hide it. I have had a few funny comments about it. I overheard someone say I had to wear a necklace to cover it and one man told me “You are a good-looking girl it shouldn’t take away from you”. For me it is important to show it off, it doesn’t bother me one little bit. In fact, I am very proud of my scar. It is because of my scar that I am still here.”

This February we are calling on the people of Leitrim to show their support for the women they love by Going Red for Women. There are lots of ways to get involved – hold a walk in your local community or a coffee morning at home or work, or try your hand at volunteering at our national bag pack collection.

Each year, almost 9,000 people in Ireland die from heart disease and stroke, leaving behind devastated families and communities. Support the Go Red for Women campaign today by organising a red event in February, volunteering on February 14th or donating to the Irish Heart Foundation. For more information and to sign up, visit www.GoRed.ie.