Dumping and litter remain a "serious" issue in Leitrim

Last week the Leitrim Observer received photos of dumping in two locations in north Leitrim and this week we can confirm that litter bins are being removed from around the county due to dumping of household waste.



Litter remains a major issue around the county.

Three bins in Drumkeerin are the latest to be removed from the county as part of Leitrim County Council's Waste Management plan to prevent and control litter.

The bins were removed after it was noted “that their contents was household waste and not street litter.”

Cllr Mary Bohan said the bins were well used by students and called for their reinstatement.

The council said they would monitor the litter issue in Drumkeerin and may consider rubbish bins with smaller openings to deter people dumping their household rubbish.



Cllr Justin Warnock said they are having “serious” issues with litter in Kinlough, noting the recent litter dump at the Eco-Park. He said “the law is not strong enough.



The photo opposite shows dumping at Newtownmanor last Thursday, January 16. It was submitted to the paper by a reader.

Cllr Frank Dolan said it needed to be clarified that the animal that was found dumped was a deer and not a calf as incorrectly stated last week. He said “dumping was still wrong” but that people shouldn’t jump to conclusions and blame farmers.

Anyone who observes illegal dumping is asked to report the matter to Leitrim County Council.

Also read: Leitrim Observer Snapshots: Dust off that cherished old photo and send us a pic to win a prize!