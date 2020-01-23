Deaths in Leitrim - Thursday, January 23, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Margaret McCorry (née Maguire), Castlecara, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



Margaret (Maggie Ann), McCorry (nee Maguire), (Castlecara, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co.Leitrim and formerly Ballinagleragh) Wednesday 22nd January 2020 (peacefully) in her 100th year, in the tender loving care of the nurses and staff at Abbey Haven Nursing Home, Boyle, surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her husband Hugh, sisters Ellie, Katie and Annie. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving son John (Carrick-on-Shannon), daughter Mary Leydon (Crossna), son-in-law Padraig, daughter-in-law Geraldine, grandchildren Clare, John, Sarah, Michelle, Fiona, Donal, Nicola and Joanne, great-grandchildren Mia and Jack, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Abbey Haven Nursing Home Oratory, Boyle, today, Thursday, from 4 o’clock until 6 o’clock with removal to St. Mary’s Church, Carrick-on-Shannon, arriving at 7 o’clock. Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at 12 o’clock with funeral afterwards to St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Mary Galvin (née Dolan), Park Road, Killarney, Kerry / Kiltyclogher, Leitrim



Peacefully at St. Columbanus Home, Mary, beloved wife of the late Jeremiah, loving mother of Rosemary and Geraldine and much loved grandmother of Danielle and Vicky. Sadly missed and dearly loved by her family, son-in-law Donal Moynihan, niece Clare, nephew Paul, relatives, neighbours, her many good friends and the staff and residents at St. Columbanus Home. Predeceased by her sister Nellie and brother Fr. Ben. Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Friday evening from 5.00 pm to 6.30 pm. Funeral arriving at the Church Of The Resurrection, Park Road, Killarney on Saturday morning at 10.00am for Requiem Mass at 10.30am, burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery.

Joseph (Joe) Dolan, Amorset, Manorhamilton, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Joseph (Joe) Dolan, Amorset, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim peacefully at Galway University Hospital. Predeceased by his father Michael and mother Girlie, his sister Kathleen and his brother Miceal. Sadly missed by his loving wife Geraldine, his beloved daughters Ciara and Frances, his dear grandson Niall, sister Margaret, brothers Sylvester, Sean and Camillus, his brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his family home on Friday from 4pm to 8pm. House private at all other times please. Removal to St Clare’s Church, Manorhamilton for Funeral Mass on Saturday at 1pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society C/O Murphy & Fox Funeral Directors. A one way system will operate on Friday from 4-8pm with all traffic accessing the family home from the Manorhamilton/Kinlough Road and exiting through Lurganboy.

Pat McGovern, late of Suckfield, Ballinasloe, Galway / Aghacashel, Leitrim



This is the final curtain call for Pat McGovern. Late of Suckfield, Ballinasloe and formerly of Gubnaveigh, Aghacashel, Co. Leitrim. Pat passed away, suddenly, on the 21st January. Deeply regretted by his beloved children Keith and Amy, together with their sister Lynn, brother Gary and mother Evelyn, Amy’s partner Noel, Keith’s wife Hannah, Pat’s companion Fiona, her son Daniel and all his extended family and friends. Pat will be sadly missed by his many friends in Ballinasloe and Leitrim and all his peers at Ballinasloe Town Hall and beyond who had the pleasure of knowing him and working with him.

Funeral Arrangements:

24th January: Reposing from Grenham’s Funeral Home, St. Michael’s Square, Ballinasloe, 4pm to 7pm on Friday, 24th January 2020 followed by refreshments in Gullanes Hotel.

25th/26th January: Reposing at Smiths Funeral Home, Ballinamore, County Leitrim, from 4pm – 5.30pm, Saturday, 25th January 2020, with removal afterwards to St. Mary’s Church, Aughnasheelin, Co. Leitrim. Funeral Mass Sunday, 26th January 2020 at 1pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired,to the Irish Heart Foundation.

Padraig Sheridan, Creeny, Milltown, Belturbet, Cavan



The death has occurred of Padraig Sheridan, Creeny, Milltown, Belturbet, Co. Cavan. Peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital, surrounded by his loving family 22nd January 2020. Son of Phil and predeceased by his mother Lil. Deeply regretted by his father Phil, his brother John, sisters Grainne (Egan) and Elizabeth (Pratt), nieces, nephews, sister in law, brothers in law and extended family and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at his residence at Creeny, Milltown, Belturbet, H14 DN47 today, Thursday, 23rd January, from 12.00 midday to 5.00pm. Removal to St Patrick’s Church, Milltown, at 6.30pm to arrive at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 11.00am, followed by burial in Drumlane Cemetery.

Frank Coll, Mullaghmore, Bawnboy, Cavan



Frank Coll, Mullaghmore, Bawnboy, Co. Cavan (Retired Garda Siochana). Peacefully at the Mater Private Hospital, Dublin on Tuesday 21st January 2020. Eldest son of the late Bernard & Maí Coll, Carramore, Castlerea, Co. Roscommon. Devoted husband of the late Patricia (nee Ruddy, Townamoyle, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim). Deeeply regretted by his heartbroken sons Seán & Francis, daughter-in-law Sineád, his adored grand-daughter, Deirbhile, his brothers Phillip (Ennis), P.J (Roscommon) & Vincent (Portrane). His sister Christine (Kathleen) Lee (Ballinalee), nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, ex-colleagues and many friends. Reposing at his residence from 12 noon on Thursday until 5:00pm on Friday. Family time thereafter. House private please outside of reposing time. Removal to St. Mogue's Church, Bawnboy on Friday evening to arrive at 7:00pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in St. Clare's Cemetery, Manorhamilton arriving at 3:00pm approximately.

Michael Fallon, Homefarm Park, Drumcondra, Dublin / Strokestown, Roscommon



Fallon, Michael, Homefarm Park, Drumcondra and formerly of Kiltrustan, Strokestown, Co. Roscommon - January 21st, 2020, in the excellent care of Marymount Care Centre, Lucan. Loving husband of the late Margaret for more than 60 years, father of Maura and Therese and brother of the late Dominic. Sadly missed by his daughters, sons-in-law Michael (Greaney) and Michael (Madden), grandchildren Paul, Liam, Michelle, Stephen and Elaine, sisters-in-law Bridie, Anna and Imelda, brother-in-law Canice, nieces, nephews, relatives, kind neighbours and friends. Reposing at the Kirwan Funeral Home, Fairview Strand, on Thursday evening with family in attendance from 5 o'clock to 7 o'clock. Removal on Friday morning to Corpus Christi Church, Homefarm Road, arriving for Requiem Mass at 10 o'clock. Funeral thereafter to St. Fintan's Cemetery, Sutton. Family flowers only.

Brendan Gormley, Ceann na Bó House, Fohera Lane, Ballinamore, Leitrim

Peacefully at the North West Hospice, Sligo. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Rosario, his beloved family Niall, Aaron (Drogheda) and Sinéad, daughters-in-law Breege (McGovern) & Fiona (Butterly), his dear grandchildren Mya, Romy, Grace, Darragh & Meabh, his sisters Mary (Cavan), Rose Murphy (Carrick-on-Shannon), Agnes Duncan (Kilcock), Margaret Walpole (Mohill), brothers Joe (Cavan), Noel (Dublin) & Donal (Drumree, Co. Meath), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Ballinamore on Thursday at 12 noon followed by burial in Oughteragh Cemetery, Ballinamore. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the North West Hospice, c/o Smiths Funeral Directors, Ballinamore.

Michael Ward, Kingsland, Boyle, Roscommon

Michael (Mickie) Ward, Kingsland, Boyle and Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle. Peacefully, at North West Hospice, Sligo. Deeply regretted by his nephews Jimmy, John and Paul Forde, niece Marie Tahaney, cousins, relatives, friends and neighbours. Reposing at Mahon's Funeral Home, Boyle, Friday January 24th, from 4.30pm until 7pm, arriving at Breedogue Church at 7.30pm. Mass of Christian burial on Saturday at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to Killaraght Old Cemetery.

Desmond (Des) O'Hara, Kinard & Ballysundriven, Elphin, Roscommon

Desmond (Des) O'Hara, Fulham, London, U.K and formerly of Kinard & Ballysundriven, Elphin, Co Roscommon. Died peacefully in London after a short illness on the 8th Jan 2020. Pre-deceased by his sister Frances (USA), Deeply regretted by his brothers John (Elphin), Vincent (Swinford), sister Rita (Dublin), nieces, nephews and extended family and friends Requiem Mass on Saturday 25th January in St Patrick's Church, Elphin, at 12 noon with burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Pat McBrien, Drumcask, Swanlinbar, Cavan

Peacefully, at Saint Colmcille's Nursing Home,Kells, Co Meath. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am, at Saint Mary's Church, Swanlinbar, via Church Road, with burial in Killaduff Cemetery.

Eileen Brady (née Galligan) Portaliffe, Killeshandra, Cavan

The death has occurred of Eileen BRADY, Portaliffe, Killeshandra, County Cavan, 21st January 2020, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital, surrounded by her family. Eileen, predeceased by her husband John, grandson Cathal, great-granddaughter Lucy and son-in-law Neil (Phair). Very deeply regretted by her children, John, Pat, Rosario, Cecilia, Rita (Phair), Peter, Bernard, Gina (Casey), daughters-in-law Noreen, Mary and Grace, son-in-law Tom, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. Removal on Thursday morning to St. Brigid's Church, Killeshandra for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

