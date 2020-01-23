Sligo punter bags €15,000 Lotto loot following €2 flutter

One fortunate punter in Co Sligo will remember their Wednesday night for a long time to come after becoming the latest Irish punter to revel in a large Lotto windfall thanks to their lucky numbers.

With a stake of just €2, the lucky punter visited a BoyleSports shop in the county on Wednesday and placed it on four numbers to be drawn during the main Irish Lotto draw later that evening.

They faced odds of 7,500/1 on all four numbers being revealed but those chances took a tumble as the balls started to roll out.

When 10, 15, 19 and 24 all dropped within the main six balls, the ambitious bet had paid off in the best way possible. It allowed them to return to the counter and hand over their €2 betslip in return for a smashing total of €15,002.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: Massive congratulations to our Sligo customer who transformed some loose change into a wonderful €15,002. We wish them the best of luck with their winnings and happy spending”.