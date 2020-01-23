Tell us your main election priorities for Leitrim

The Leitrim Observer is asking you, our readers, to list your priorities for Co Leitrim in advance of the general election.

We are asking you to tell us what is needed in Leitrim. We will formulate all your answers and put those questions to the candidates.

We are asking you to specifically list the issues here that are relevant to your area and not dwell so much on national issues.

What we would like to see is a list of what towns, villages and rural areas of the county need in terms of development and services.

For example, it is widely acknowledged that Carrick-on-Shannon is badly in need of a new primary school in the town, the development of a new community hospital to replace St Patrick's, and the urgent need for a bypass of the town.

In Manorhamilton, there is a need for increased visitor accommodation and a new hotel catering for the north of the county. The development of the Sligo to Enniskillen greenway is another big issue in terms of tourism potential and visitor numbers.

Other areas have their own particular issues be it tourism or business related, infrastructural needs in the community, the retention of post offices, garda stations, etc, etc.

So, come on Mohill, Ballinamore, Carrigallen, Drumshanbo, Drumkeerin, Dromahair, Manorhamilton, Kinlough (and everywhere in between) what is needed in your area?

You tell us and we will tell them and seek their response.

Once again, be mindful that this is a discussion on what Leitrim needs so please refrain from engaging in party or candidate bashing and from electioneering on behalf of any party or candidate.

If you wish to tell us your priorities directly, please email news@leitrimobserver.ie

It's over to you....