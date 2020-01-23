Great celebrations in Leitrim Village as school wins €50,000 Aldi prize

Congratulations to St Joseph's National School in Leitrim Village which has been announced as one of two schools in the country to win an incredible €50,000 to upgrade their sports facilities thanks to the Aldi Play Rugby Sticker Competition.

The Leitrim Observer understands that Ireland rugby legend Paul O'Connell, Aldi Play Rugby Ambassador, was in the school today, Thursday, with a film crew to record a piece with the children which is to be aired on TV next Tuesday.

Aldi gave away prizes worth a total of €400,000 in the competition, with two schools winning €50,000 sports facility makeovers and 10 runner up primary schools will win €10,000 each to spend on improving their sports facilities.

Well done to all involved in St Joseph's NS and enjoy your prize!