Leitrim name team to face Derry in Division 3 League opener

The long awaited step-up to Division 3 of the Allianz National Football League is upon us and Terry Hyland has tonight named his starting 15 to face Derry in Celtic Park tomorrow (Saturday) at 5pm.

Leitrim will face Derry for the third time in league action in less than 12 months, having played them twice last March, including the memorable Allianz League Division 4 Final in Croke Park.

The Leitrim team to face Derry is as follows:

1) Diarmuid McKiernan (Allen Gaels); 2) Conor Reynolds (Annaduff); 3) Fergal McTague (Aughawillan); 4) Paddy Maguire (Glencar/Manorhamilton); 5) Aidan Flynn (Leitrim Gaels); 6) Jack Gilheany (Fenagh St Caillins); 7) Cillian McGloin (Melvin Gaels); 8) Donal Wrynn (Fenagh St Caillins), 9); Shane Moran Seán Ó hEislin (Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin's); 10) Shane Quinn (Mohill); 11) Dean McGovern (Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins); 12) Domhnaill Flynn (Mohill); 13) Pearse Dolan (Aughawillan); 14) Darragh Rooney (Melvin Gaels); 15) Keith Beirne (Mohill)

