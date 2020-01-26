Very cold and frosty conditions for Sunday, January 26 with sleet and snow tonight

Cold, with sunny spells and scattered rain or hail showers during the day, with an isolated sleet or snow shower possible too. Later in the evening, a more organised band of rain, hail, sleet and snow showers will spread from the west. There will also be a risk of isolated thunderstorms. Afternoon temperatures ranging between 3 and 5 degrees, in moderate westerly winds, strengthening and backing southwesterly later in the day.

TONIGHT

Cold and frosty tonight, with widespread showers of rain, hail, sleet or snow, turning into more prolonged spells at times. Snow mainly on high ground. There will also be a risk of isolated thunderstorms. Lowest temperatures of -1 to +2 degrees, fresh and gusty southwesterly winds, stronger along coasts.