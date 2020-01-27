Deaths in Leitrim, Monday, January 27, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Kathleen Clarke (née Neary) 4 Stoneyvale, Rooskey, Roscommon

Kathleen Clarke (nee Neary), 4 Stoneyvale, Rooskey, Co Roscommon and formerly of Slatta, Kilglass. Friday, January 24th, 2020 peacefully in Mullingar Regional Hospital surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her husband Hugh, her parents Matthew and Christina, sisters Susan, Lily and brother Matt. Sadly missed by her brothers Christy and Frank, sister-in-law Mary, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal on Monday morning to the Church of our Lady of Mount Carmel, Rooskey for 11am Mass. Followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Mary Mc Guire (nee Rooney), Drumgesh, Milltown, Belturbet, Co. Cavan

January 25th 2020 peacefully at Cavan General Hospital. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Peter, daughter Sinead (Enda), sons Joey (Johanne), Kieran (Ali), grandchildren, brothers Dominic & Michael, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. House private on Monday & Tuesday morning, please. Removal on Tuesday morning, arriving at St. Patrick's Church, Milltown, for funeral Mass at 12 o'clock. Burial afterwards in Drumlane Cemetery.

Gerald (known as Gerry) Slevin Rossnowlagh, Donegal



Gerald Slevin, known as Gerry, Brindley Manor Nursing Home, Convoy and formerly of Coolbeg, Rossnowlagh. In his 99th year. Reposing at the Shiel Hospital Mortuary, Ballyshannon on Monday evening from 6 o'clock to 8 o'clock. Removal from the Shiel Hospital Mortuary on Tuesday at 10.30am to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon for Mass of the Resurrection at 11 o'clock with interment in the Abbey Assaroe Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to the Brindley Nursing Home, Convoy c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon. House private please.

Pappy Leonard, Point, Mullaghadun, Belcoo, Fermanagh



Pappy Leonard, Point, Mullaghdun, 26th January 2020, peacefully at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Eileen, and family Anita (Billy), Barry, Teresa (Martin), Tracey (Jeff), Niall (Fiona), Kieran, Ryan (Shauna), Gavin (Simran). His sister Evelyn (Oliver), brothers Noel, and Frankie (Claire), grandchildren, nephews, nieces and entire family circle. Pre-deceased by his brother Cahal (Geraldine).

Remains reposing at his residence today Monday 12 noon until 10pm. Remains leaving his home on Tuesday morning at 10.30am to St. Joseph's Church, Mullaghdun for 11.00am Mass with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if so desired to Marie Curie care of any family member or JP Conway Funeral Directors, Belcoo.

Theresa Owens (née Forde) Bray, Wicklow / Drumkeerin, Leitrim



Theresa Owens (née Forde) Bray Co. Wicklow and late of Drumkerrin Co. Leitrim, January 25th, 2020. Peacefully, with her husband by her side in the loving care of the nurses and staff at Blackrock Hospice. Will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her devoted husband William and son Desmond, sisters Eilish and Mary, brother Raymond, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Predeceased by her sister Kathleen and brother Paddy.

Reposing at Thomas Murphy and Sons Funeral Home, Boghall Road, Bray, on Monday evening January 27th, from 5pm to 6pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 10.30am in the Church of Our Lady Queen of Peace, Putland Road, Bray, followed by interment in Redford Cemetery, Greystones. Family flowers only, by request, donations, if desired, to Blackrock Hospice, donation box at funeral home and church. House private, please.

May they all Rest in Peace.





