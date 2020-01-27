It is snowing in Leitrim!

Snow has arrived in Leitrim, it started this morning and if you have not seen it yet, just wait it is coming your way soon!

There'll be frequent showers today, wintry in nature. There'll be accumulations of snow over the hills and mountains with lower levels seeing mainly wet snow or sleet. Highest temperatures of 4 to 6 degrees in a moderate to fresh and gusty southwest wind, easing moderate later.

Tonight the showers will be isolated with clear spells developing. Temperatures will be minus 1 degree in the air widely with a sharp frost and icy stretches on untreated surfaces likely. Winds will be moderate, occasionally fresh, southwesterly.

Motorists are advised to drive carefully on roads this morning.

