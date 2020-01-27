Caution advised on Leitrim's roads following snowfall

Met Eireann: "Hazardous conditions in places overnight on Monday and Tuesday morning"

News Reporter

Reporter:

News Reporter

Cautioned advised on Leitrim's roads following snowfall

Picture from Twitter @leitrimdevco

Motorists travelling on the county's roads tonight and tomorrow morning are advised to exercise caution with many roads in a poor state following the earlier snowfall. Met Eireann have issued a status yellow ice warning for the entire country saying: "Hazardous conditions will be in places overnight on Monday and Tuesday morning due to compacted snow and ice.

A number of events were cancelled or postponed as a result of the snowfall that left many roads difficult to negotiate.

The AA reported an incident of a jackknifed truck on the N16 on the Enniskillen side of Manorhamilton, partially blocking the main carriageway.

The Love Leitrim General Election Hustings which was scheduled to take place tonight has been postponed until next Monday, February 3 and will take place in the Bee Park.

The weekly bingo in Dromahair was another event to fall victim to the weather with some of the roads in the area almost impassable.