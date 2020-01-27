Caution advised on Leitrim's roads following snowfall

Motorists travelling on the county's roads tonight and tomorrow morning are advised to exercise caution with many roads in a poor state following the earlier snowfall. Met Eireann have issued a status yellow ice warning for the entire country saying: "Hazardous conditions will be in places overnight on Monday and Tuesday morning due to compacted snow and ice.

Status Yellow Snow/Ice Warning for Ireland.

Valid 2200 Monday to 1200 Tuesday.https://t.co/ozrQHtoOkt pic.twitter.com/60lhGmr58L — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 27, 2020

A number of events were cancelled or postponed as a result of the snowfall that left many roads difficult to negotiate.

The AA reported an incident of a jackknifed truck on the N16 on the Enniskillen side of Manorhamilton, partially blocking the main carriageway.

The Love Leitrim General Election Hustings which was scheduled to take place tonight has been postponed until next Monday, February 3 and will take place in the Bee Park.

The weekly bingo in Dromahair was another event to fall victim to the weather with some of the roads in the area almost impassable.

The Environmental Hustings due to be held in Manorhamilton tonight have been postponed due to adverse weather conditions.



If you have to travel tonight/tomorrow morning, please take care. pic.twitter.com/GTpaWligNK — Thomas F Walsh (@walshthomasf) January 27, 2020

The snow didn't stop our canvas in North Leitrim. The feedback echoes s the sentiments of other places, people in the West feel they've been forgotten about. Thanks to the Men's Shed, Women's Centre, STOP Suicide, Caife Bia & everyone else in Manorhamilton for the warm welcome. pic.twitter.com/L4qTNzB5Qx — Cllr. Gino O'Boyle (@ginopbpsligo) January 27, 2020

Heavy snow causing significant issues for drivers in North #Leitrim and @love_leitrim environmental hustings in the Bee Park has been cancelled. Cars stuck on some hills. @leitrimcoco pic.twitter.com/ifkZGfGRz7 — Leitrim Development Company. (@leitrimdevco) January 27, 2020

Heavy snow now in north leitrim pic.twitter.com/zLxWTmruOc — stephen mcdonald (@s_mcdonald1984) January 27, 2020