Deaths in Leitrim - Tuesday, January 28, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Detta Metcalfe (née McDermott), Aughrim, Hillstreet, Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon



Detta (Bernadette) Metcalfe (nee McDermott). Aughrim, Hillstreet, Carrick on Shannon, Co. Roscommon. 27th January, 2020. Peacefully, at home surrounded by her loving family, in her 99th year. Wife of the late Michael and sister of the late Seamus, Sydney, Perlie, Eileen and Maureen. Much loved mother of Camillus, Bernadette, Margaret, Angelina, Michael, Marion, Eugene, Carmel, Sean, Barry and Rethna. Sadly missed by her family, sister Birdie, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, her cherished grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and her many friends. Reposing at Brady’s Funeral Home, Elphin on Wednesday (29th Jan) from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Friday morning (31st Jan) to Aughrim Church arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Aughrim Cemetery.

Patrick (Patsy) Keogh, Cortober, Arva, Cavan



Keogh, Patrick (Patsy) Cortober, Arva, Co. Cavan, January 27th, peacefully, at Lisdarn Unit, Cavan. Predeceased by his sister Nancy (Fallon). Deeply regretted by his sister Eileen Mc Donald (Belturbet), nephews; Don, Damian and John, nieces; Gaye, Paula and Eileen, nephews-in-law, nieces-in-law, extended family and friends. Reposing at Lakelands Funeral Home and Crematorium, Cavan, (H12 RF78) on Tuesday, 28th January, from 4pm-6pm, with removal to the Church of the Holy Family, Loch Gowna, to arrive for 7pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday, 29th January, at 11am, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mary Mc Guire (nee Rooney), Drumgesh, Milltown, Belturbet, Co. Cavan

January 25th 2020 peacefully at Cavan General Hospital. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Peter, daughter Sinead (Enda), sons Joey (Johanne), Kieran (Ali), grandchildren, brothers Dominic & Michael, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. House private on Tuesday morning, please. Removal on Tuesday morning, arriving at St. Patrick's Church, Milltown, for funeral Mass at 12 o'clock. Burial afterwards in Drumlane Cemetery.

Gerald (known as Gerry) Slevin, Rossnowlagh, Donegal

Gerald Slevin, known as Gerry, Brindley Manor Nursing Home, Convoy and formerly of Coolbeg, Rossnowlagh. In his 99th year. Removal from the Shiel Hospital Mortuary on Tuesday at 10.30am to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon for Mass of the Resurrection at 11 o'clock with interment in the Abbey Assaroe Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to the Brindley Nursing Home, Convoy c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon. House private please.

Pappy Leonard, Point, Mullaghadun, Belcoo, Fermanagh

Pappy Leonard, Point, Mullaghdun, 26th January 2020, peacefully at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Eileen, and family Anita (Billy), Barry, Teresa (Martin), Tracey (Jeff), Niall (Fiona), Kieran, Ryan (Shauna), Gavin (Simran). His sister Evelyn (Oliver), brothers Noel, and Frankie (Claire), grandchildren, nephews, nieces and entire family circle. Pre-deceased by his brother Cahal (Geraldine). Remains leaving his home on Tuesday morning at 10.30am to St. Joseph's Church, Mullaghdun for 11.00am Mass with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if so desired to Marie Curie care of any family member or JP Conway Funeral Directors, Belcoo.

Theresa Owens (née Forde), Bray, Wicklow / Drumkeerin, Leitrim

Theresa Owens (née Forde) Bray Co. Wicklow and late of Drumkerrin Co. Leitrim, January 25th, 2020. Peacefully, with her husband by her side in the loving care of the nurses and staff at Blackrock Hospice. Will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her devoted husband William and son Desmond, sisters Eilish and Mary, brother Raymond, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Predeceased by her sister Kathleen and brother Paddy. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 10.30am in the Church of Our Lady Queen of Peace, Putland Road, Bray, followed by interment in Redford Cemetery, Greystones. Family flowers only, by request, donations, if desired, to Blackrock Hospice, donation box at funeral home and church. House private, please.

May they all Rest in Peace.