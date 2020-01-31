Leitrim people want night time bus service countywide

Last week the Leitrim Observer reported that a new night time Local Link service in Kinlough to Bundoran and Ballyshannon has been a “game changer” for locals.

Posting the story on Facebook, we asked our readers if this service was needed elsewhere around the county.

The response was overwhelmingly: Yes.

From Fenagh, Carrigallen, Glenfarne, Ballinamore, Manorhamilton, Leitrim Village and Arigna people said they would use and there is a need for a Local Link timetabled bus service to run at night.

With tightened drink driving laws, more garda checkpoints in the morning and a lack of local taxis, people are feeling isolated with little option of socialising outside the home in the evenings.

Kinlough and Dromahair have been reaping the benefits of a scheduled night time bus.



Manager of the Local Link service in Leitrim told Manorhamilton Municipal meeting last week that if the numbers are available and there is genuine interest a night time service could be rolled out in other areas.

