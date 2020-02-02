Jenny Put the kettle on: Get to know your Leitrim musicians and artists

Edwina Guckian, with the support of the Arts Council of Ireland, will produce six public interviews with traditional Irish music artists across Leitrim.



The series of public interviews will be informal chats and tunes with traditional gems of Leitrim in conversation with host, Vincent Woods.

Vincent will be interviewing several musicians, singers and dancers from Leitrim and surrounding areas that have had a valuable impact on the traditional arts in the locality.



“It’s an idea I’ve had in my head for a long time now and I’m thrilled it’s finally happening," says producer Edwina.

As the name suggests, it will be a casual event of chats, tunes and tea in a location that is significant to the guest musicians. Each talk will be done so acoustically with a maximum of 40 tickets available per event.



List of events:

Sunday, Feb 9 at Lough Rynn Castle, Mohill with Michael McNamara, Brian McNamara and Alan Woods.



Sunday, March 8 at St Anne’s Church, Annaduff with singer Fionnuala Maxwell and piper John Tuohy.



Sunday, April 5 at Parke’s Castle, Dromahair, with Seán Gilrane, Dave Sheridan, John Hamilton and Seán Farrell.



Sunday, September 20 at Skerrie Rynn’s Bar, Ballinaglera with Mai Harte, Seán Ward and Michael O’Brien.



Sunday, Oct 18 at The Organic Centre, Rossinver, with Paddy and Eugene Gilroy and Shane Meehan.



Sunday, Nov 15 at Jinny’s Tea Rooms, Acres Lake, Drumshanbo, with Seamus and Pádraig Sweeney, Fr John Quinn and Conor Ward.



For tickets and info call Edwina on (086)1649989 or jennyputthekettleon.com

