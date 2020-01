Gardaí in Leitrim were alerted to a sudden death of a man in his mid 40s at Church Street, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim at approximately 11.20am on Tuesday January 28, 2020.

It is understod the body was found outdoors.

Gardaí are not treating his death as suspicious.

The coroner has been informed and a post mortem examination is to take place in order to establish the cause of death.