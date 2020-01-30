Fenagh Drama Troupe return to the stage this week with a three act comedy play

Following the success of the previous two years, Fenagh Drama Troupe are back with another comedy entitled, I’m The One For You by Jimmy Keary.

Set in rural Ireland in the 1990s, this play tells the story of Gerry O’Malley a widowed farmer who lives alone.

Dorrie Sinnot is a widow, who comes to clean for Gerry once a week, however Dorrie has more than cleaning on her mind!

Local batchelor and farmer, Jack O’Dowd fancies Dorrie, having courted her many years ago however Dorrie only has eyes for Gerry.

New to the area is Ruth Hickey - a divorcee who catches Gerry’s eye.



Complications arise when Hugo Carter, Gerry’s son-in -law helps in the theft of some farm machinery, which is badly needed for the ICA parade which is soon to be held.

Add in Gerry’s colour-blindness, his rather posh daughter, Eleanor, a nosey neighbour Mona, an unfortunate ICA member, Nell and last but not least Frankie Deane and you are guaranteed a night of fun, frolics, a few disasters and a lot of laughs.

This play is produced by Teresa Ellis and Bernie Flynn with a local cast on stage.

You can catch I'm The One For You in Fenagh Community Centre this Thursday, Friday and Saturday, January 30, 31 and February 1 for a fun night out.

Curtain up at 8.30pm with tickets which cost €10 available at the door.



Please arrive early!

