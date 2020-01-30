Robert Mizzell to play Bundoran Lifeboat Dance

Country stars Robert Mizzell and Kieran McAree will perform at the annual Bundoran RNLI Lifeboat Dance which will take place this Friday, January 31.

The dance which will take place this year at the Allingham Arms Hotel in Bundoran is the flagship fundraising event of the volunteer crew and has been a staple of the annual event calendar for more than 40 years.

Robert Mizzell is looking forward to playing the event: “Since I’ve moved to Ireland I’ve become very aware of the amazing work the volunteers of the RNLI do so selflessly.



“It is my great pleasure to be invited back to play at their annual dance this year. I look forward to seeing many of the supporters of this great charity on the night.”

Event director Cormac McGurren is reminding supporters that not only is it a great night of music but there’s some great prizes in the monster raffle too, local businesses have once again been so generous in donating prizes for them for the raffle .

They would like to thank traders in Bundoran and Ballyshannon for their great support.

Mr Oilman is donating €250 worth of oil on the night.



Tickets are just €15 and are on sale now from crew members, The Allingham Arms, Bundoran Tourist Office and other venues locally.

All support appreciated.