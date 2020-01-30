Carrigallen woman pleads guilty to careless driving following accident with motorcyclist

Jean Moran, 19 Cluain Alainn, Carrigallen was convicted and fined €100 for careless driving when she appeared before Carrick-on-Shannon District Court.

The charge arose after she was involved in a collision with a motorcyclist at Mullanadarragh, Carrigallen on August 13, 2018.

Ms Moran had carried out a u-turn manoeuvre in front of the motorcyclist and the motorcyclist had been unable to avoid her vehicle.

Defending solicitor, John McGuinness, noted that Ms Moran had been bringing her son to the gardai to have a passport renewal signed when they discovered documentation had been left at home.

Ms Moran turned the car using a nearby lay-by and the collision occurred.

He said his client accepted that she had been careless in this instance and that she had simply made a mistake.

He said she is the primary carer for her 85-year-old mother and has three children.

“She has no previous convictions and is currently in receipt of disability allowance,” he said.

Judge Kevin P Kilrane noted said it appeared that “a panic” had ensured once it was realised that the passport documents had been left behind. He then convicted and fined Ms Moran €100 for careless driving.