Carrick-on-Shannon man denies being ‘very drunk’

A Carrick-on-Shannon man denied that he was “very drunk” on a night he was arrested for being intoxicated in a public place.

Alan Mulvey, 17 The Archways, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim pleaded guilty to the offence which occurred at Bridge Street, Carrick-on-Shannon on June 1, 2019, but argued that he was not “very drunk” at the time.

The defendant said that he had been crossing a gate when he came to the attention of gardai and had no previous convictions.

Judge Kevin P Kilrane noted that Mr Mulvey was born in 1978 and should have known better.

“There is no point in being very intoxicated and trying to cross a gate,” he told the defendant before applying the Probation Act Section 1 1 in this instance.