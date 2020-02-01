Sligo man detected driving at nearly twice the speed limit in Carrick-on-Shannon

A Sligo man pleaded guilty to travelling at nearly twice the speed limit when he came before Judge Kevin P Kilrane at Carrick-on-Shannon District court last week.

Michael Corcoran, 22 Yeats Drive, Cranmore, Sligo pleaded guilty to driving his vehicle at 115km an hour in a 60km zone at Drishogue, Carrick-on-Shannon at 12.12am on September 18, 2018.

Taking the stand Mr Corcoran said that he has no points on his licence and had merely failed to notice the change in speed limits.

He said that “just before that (60km limit) it was 100km. I thought it was still 100km an hour. I know I was a bit more than that but I didn’t realise I was driving that fast.”

He was convicted and fined €200. A further summons for non display of an insurance disc was struck out.