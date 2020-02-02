Carrick-on-Shannon man fined for careless driving which caused ‘pedestrians to scatter’

Jake Feely, 10 Shannon Gate, Carrick-on-Shannon was convicted and fined €300 for careless driving and disqualified from driving for six months.

Appearing before Carrick-on-Shannon District Court, Mr Feely pleaded guilty to the offence at Townparks, Carrick-on-Shannon on October 7, 2018.

According to gardai, Mr Feely drove from the Roscommon side of Carrick-on-Shannon across the bridge. He turned off the bypass into the Cryan’s car park and a number of pedestrians had to scatter as a result.

At this point Mr Feely got out of his vehicle and ran into the corner of the car park when he was apprehended by gardai.

Defending solicitor, John McNulty, said his client had noticed a garda vehicle behind him as he drove from the Roscommon side of the town and had come to the conclusion that they were following him, even though this was not the case.

“He was familiar with the area of Cryan’s and he attempted to make good his getaway. He acknowledges that this is unacceptable driving behaviour, but I would ask that you (Judge Kilrane) give him a chance,” said Mr McNulty.

Judge Kevin P Kilrane described the incident as a “bad case of careless driving”.

“He turned into Cryan’s, scattering passersby and he pulled up the car in a panic and made a run for it. This is a very serious matter,” he observed.

He then convicted and fined Mr Feely €300 adding that he “must disqualify him from driving for six months”.

Recognisances were fixed in the event of an appeal.

A further charge of drunk driving on the same date was dismissed.